A video of veteran actress Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, struggling to pronounce ‘Massachusetts’ has surfaced online.

The actress struggled to pronounce the state in the United States of America (USA) after she was asked where she lives.

She was happy in the company of her daughter and son until the attempt to pronounce ‘Massachusetts’ dulled the moment.

To demonstrate she was familiar with her location and impress her children, Kyeiwaa did not hesitate in replying.

However, she ended up saying Massa Jesus, implying Massachusett.

This caused laughter among her children who could not help but scream eeeeei, leaving the actress confused.

To deepen her woes, they asked her to pronounce Boston which ended up as Booster in Kyeiwaa’s response.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, has generated laughter and hilarious reactions from users who have sighted it.

Watch the video below: