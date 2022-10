Ghanaians have commended the seriousness of rapper Kwesi Arthur after it emerged he is securing a collaboration with Nigerian top artiste, Yemi Alade.

The two were captured in a cozy mood at a place believed to be an apartment studio.

Prior to the photo going viral, Yemi Alade had announced she would be releasing a banger that would be worth her long wait.

This has increased speculations Kwesi Arthur would be on the project of the two-time BET award winner.