Enterprising Ghanaian tennis sensation, Yvonne Bruce Tagoe, has secured a management deal with US-based firm Poise Sports ahead of her World Tennis tour.

The 2022 Ghana’s number 1 ranked tennis star surprisingly missed out on the 2023 African Games but will be in Kenya in June this year for the Billie Jean Cup before touring other parts of the world.

The Poise Sports’ newly signed athlete will make another appearance in the World Cup of Tennis which kicks off on June 08, 2024 and ends on June 16, 2024, in the East African country.

The KNUST student, who emerged 2022 Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) tennis champion, finished 6th at the last edition of the Billie Jean Cup with a stunning winning streak of three wins in four games.

Despite missing out on the 2023 African Games in Accra for unknown reasons, Yvonne seeks to shrug off that setback to better her record in the Billie Jean Cup by winning the ultimate title.

The 27-year-old in an interview with Luv FM expressed her appreciation to her new management, saying she is poised for her first assignment under Poise Sports in Kenya.

“I am elated to have sealed this deal with Poise Sports as it represents another milestone in my Tennis career. As I visual aid this new path with them, I hope and pray that we chalk more successes together.

“I will give my best as always to win all competitions ahead of me to honour my team and my beloved country Ghana.

“The first task for me and my new management is the Billie Jean Cup where I target to better last year’s record by competing for the ultimate prize,” she said.

A statement from her management reads:

The Ghanaian Tennis Star Player has been training for roughly six hours a day to maintain fitness ahead of the Billie Jean Cup.