A throwback photo of popular Kumawood actress, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah popularly known as ‘Kyeiwaa’ has got fans talking.

The picture which has gone viral on social media shows the veteran actress smiling at the camera.

Over the last decade, ‘Kyeiwaa’ now living abroad has enjoyed screen time at cinemas across the world.

She was the principal character in the movie ‘Kyeiwaa’. The movie had 12 parts.

Rose Mensah won Best Actress in a leading role (local language) at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards.

