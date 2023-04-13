The Bekwai Magistrate court has remanded three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of 27-year-old Vida Ennin at Dwenase in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

This was when the trio appeared before the court presided over by Joseph Akuoko on Thursday.

The trio have been identified as 25-year-old Mary Akosua Agyemang said to be the prime suspect, Grace Acheampong 62 and Ernest Agyiri 63.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Yaw Yeboah said at about 5:pm on April 9, 2023, the deceased confronted Mary Agyemang and accused her of flirting with her boyfriend.

He said Mary who was infuriated inflicted knife wounds on the right eye, mouth and breast of Vida Ennin.

The deceased amidst her pain and with blood oozing from all parts of her body rushed to report the matter to the police.

She was asked to go for treatment but died upon arrival at the Bekwai Government Hospital.

The prosecutor said the police then proceeded to the house of the suspect at Dwinase where they met Grace and Ernest.

When the police asked about Mary’s whereabouts, the duo denied any knowledge of her but intelligence led the police to break into the room of the main suspect where she was hiding.

Grace and Ernest were picked up and charged with harbouring a criminal.

The case has been adjourned with the suspects to appear on April 26, 2023.