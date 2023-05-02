Veteran Kumawood actress, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as ‘Kyeiwaa’, has got fans excited with news about her return to Ghana.

After staying in the United States of America for almost a decade, Kyeiwaa has said she is back in Ghana to continue her career from where she left off.

The actress, though did not state the duration of her return, expressed her readiness and availability for movie roles.

Speaking in an interview on Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu Youtube page, the actress said her trip to the US, though was mainly in search of greener pastures, was also to improve herself and learn new ways to enhance her career.

As someone who didn’t progress much in her education, Kyeiwaa stated it was difficult for her to get a white-collar job.

She, therefore, had to take up menial jobs which were easy to come by to make ends meet.

“People were complaining that I was washing plates and selling banku at a restaurant but there is no shame in these jobs. What I will say is that if you can’t read or write, don’t travel abroad because is not easy there.

“I was fortunate to get help from a woman to work at her restaurant due to the fame in Ghana and I’m grateful to her,” she said.

Speaking on the state of the local movie industry, Kyeiwaa acknowledged it required a collective effort to revive it and called for the support of all stakeholders.

