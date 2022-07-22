Life is good for veteran Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa and she has proved that to be so with a new house she has acquired in America.

Kyeiwaa has moved from her Massachusetts home to a lakeside apartment.

She unveiled her home to the public for the first time in an interview she had with colleague Yaw Dabo, when he visited her.

Despite not stating the exact cost of the house she rented, the actress disclosed it is fairly expensive.

Kyeiwaa, who has been domiciled in Massachusetts since 2017, faced struggles when she first traveled to the country.

She took up menial jobs to make ends meet, this, she told Yaw Dabo, is her best decision so far.

Kyeiwaa became an object of mockery when news broke out that she sold ‘banku’ in the high-ranked area to survive, but the meager salary she was paid is enough to find her a house.

She revealed she has been saving for a while just to upgrade her level.

On whether living in her new community is exciting, Kyeiwaa stated the weather and environment are superb, but she has a communication challenge with her neighbours.

Kyeiwaa added that she loves the scenery of the lake and the ducks which cover the water surface.



