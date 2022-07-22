A man, who shares striking similarities with Shatta Wale, has capitalised on his looks to share in the Dancehall King’s fame and glory.

The yet-to-be-identified die-hard fan of Shatta received massive love as he steps out on the streets of Lapaz.

In a latest video in circulation, the impersonator could be seen being cheered on as he and his entourage maneuver their way through a thick crowd.

While enjoying a cozy ride in his white Benz, his masked bodyguards were guiding his car from the outside as they pave way for a smooth ride.

As the cheers grew louder, the impersonator stood out from the sunroof and waved at his borrowed fans.

The scene caused a thick gridlock.

Watch video below: