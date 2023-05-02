A 35-year-old man has lost his life while attempting to rescue a goat from drowning in a well at Atebubu district in the Bono East Region.

Yaw Owusu was reportedly heading for his farming work when he was tasked by a neighbour to rescue her drowning goat.

He was assured a sum of GHS 70 which he agreed on before entering into the community’s well.

Unaware of the depth of the well, he is said to have dived in, and in two minutes, there was no sight of him.

His body was recovered from the well by the Ghana Fire Service and handed over to policemen from the district’s station after residents notified them of the development.

It was gathered that the goat was also recovered dead.

A fire person, who spoke to media men, revealed that the victim possibly smashed his head in the well based on the degree of injuries visible on his head during the rescue.

He added that it took three personnel to descend into the well with a ladder to trace his body.

