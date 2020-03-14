Before my stroke, I was an active and energetic man with a big social life and my health had never been an issue before, says a 71-year-old stroke survivor.

According to Mr Samuel Sedodo, his stroke, which he had been battling with over the past 12 years, started only as a mere headache.

“It has not been easy for me these past years, I lost everything; my job, my marriage and could not even attend to my own basic needs,” he said.

Narrating his recovery story on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Friday, Mr Sedodo explained the last thing he could remember was his admission at the hospital.

“I felt numb after I woke up from bed one day and that was how my frustration started because I became a burden on the family after losing all my money to the treatment but I am glad there has been an improvement through the Stroke Support Association,” he expressed his excitement.

He urged other stroke patients not to give up yet despite the frustrations it comes with because it is curable, adding that the government must support the association to enable them embark on more outreach programmes.

“Stroke is curable and I am a testimony to that; once you are diagnosed early and you follow your medications as prescribed, you will survive it,” he assured.