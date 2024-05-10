Six out of every 10 deaths, representing 60.3 percent of all deaths registered in the country in 2022, were males.

On the flip side, 343,913 male births, constituting 50.3 percent of all births, and 333,227 females, representing 49.2 percent of births, were registered, giving the sex ratio of 103 men per every 100 females in 2022.

The highest proportion of registered infants (15.4 percent) were born on Thursday, followed by Wednesday with 15 percent and Sunday with the least number of infant births of 12.9 percent, the birth registration data stated.

According to the Births and Deaths Registration Statistical Report for 2022, 36.7 percent of all registered deaths were caused by the top 11 causes of death. These are hypertension, which represented 36.7 percent, followed by pneumonia, heart failure, acute respiratory failure, stroke, diabetes, severe sepsis, septic shock, chronic liver disease, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

Apart from cancer, which claimed more female lives, 566, as against 470 men, all the remaining diseases killed more men than women.

The revelations were part of the first-ever Statistical Report on the Births and Deaths Registration put together by the Births and Deaths Registry, launched at a dissemination seminar in Accra yesterday.

The report indicated that the 677,140 infant births registered in 2022 represented an increase of 7.6 percent (47,646 registered births) from the year 2021. On average, 1,855 births were registered daily across the country during the period under review.

Briefing participants in the launch in Accra yesterday, the Head of Statistics, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Births and Deaths Registry, Constance Clara Anani, stated that the registry’s births registration performance for 2022 was 92.7 per cent against the projected 730,537 infant population, using the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) for its projection.