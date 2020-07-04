Rapper D Black has teamed up with American rapper OT Genasis in a new song which is yet-to-be premiered.

The Ghanaian rapper is making major international moves as he earlier posted a video of himself and the Coco rapper spending time in America for work purposes.

Posting a snippet of the new song on his Instagram page, OT Genasis said: 🇬🇭🔥 ft @dblackgh soon come.

In no time, the Afrobeats song received props from ace rapper Busta Rhymes, who said:

I SAID…… THE BRO OT GENASIS WORKIN’!!!@dblackgh ft. @otgenasis SOON COME!!👀👀👀👀 Stay tuned.

D Black, who felt elated following Busta’s words, had this to say:

When BUSTA RHYMES says GET Ready for us, I get ready !!!

