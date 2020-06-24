The Ministry of Education says its minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh hasn’t tested positive to Covid-19, per a first test he voluntarily took.

A release signed by the minister’s Press Secretary, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, has confirmed that Mr Prempeh was indeed at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he is awaiting the outcome of a second test but said .

On Tuesday June 16, 2020, he [Mr Opku Prempeh] underwent various tests including Covid-19, after feeling unwell for a couple of days. He tested negative for the virus and this informed his decision to travel to his constituency for his acclamation on Saturday 20th June, 2020, the release said.

The release, however added that when the minister returned to Accra, he felt unwell and decided to check himself in for other tests including a second Covid-19 test.

“lthough the results are not out, he has been detained at the UGMC as a precautionary measure for further observation, due to his condition, the release said.

Several online portals have reported that two ministers – Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Dan Botwe had tested positive and were at the UGMC, receiving treatment.

