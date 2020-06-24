A 22- year-old man, Ayokunbi Olaniyi,has been arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having sex with a pig.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Olaniyi, who resides in Eleti – Odo area, Iwo Road, Ibadan, had sex with a pig on April 2, at about 4 p.m.

According to Olagunju, the accused works at a pig farm in Elewi – Odo area, Ibadan and was caught having sex one of the pigs. He said the suspect was being arraigned on one count of unnatural offence as the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II , Laws of Oyo State 2000.

When he was called up, Ayokunbi pleaded not guilty to the offence. His counsel, Mr Mumin Jimoh, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms. According to him, the owner of the pig has forgiven his client.

The presiding magistrate, Olaide Amzat, after listening to his plea, said:

”If the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig forgiven him? The law must take its cause”.

He admitted Ayokunbi to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He thereafter adjourned the matter until July 21 for hearing.