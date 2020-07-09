Students of the Breman Asikuma Senior High School (SHS), who were involved in last night’s rampage on campus, would be surcharged for causing damage to school property.

District Chief Executive for Breman Asikuma, Isaac Odoom, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Thursday.

According to him, the school will not be responsible for the cost since the students acted inappropriately against the rules of the school.

Though he did not name the amount the students will be made to pay, Mr Odoom said management of the school would ensure that the students settle the prescribed bill.

“Last night I managed to visit the school and saw the damage caused. I spoke with the entire staff and management of the school and we all saw the damage caused. I want to make it clear that the school will not take the cost of the damage. All the form 3s and the gold track students will be surcharged,” he said.

Asked if females are included, Mr Odoom said females are not included because they were not part of the riot.

“That is the decision we have taken. The females in the school would be exempted. We are dealing with the males because they were the ones misbehaving and destroying property,” he said.

Two students of the Breman Asikuma SHS have been injured following a clash with the police.

Reports indicate the clash ensued after two house masters allegedly beat a student who used a mobile phone contrary to school rules.

Students, who were witnesses to the ordeal their fellow student went through, started a melee to register their displeasure.