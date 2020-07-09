The Electoral Commission (EC) has described as false claims that its Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensah, has tested positive for coronavirus.

A press statement, signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Sylvia Annoh, said “the Commission wishes to state that the chairperson of the EC is well and at post. She has not tested for the Coronavirus.”



“We are, therefore, calling on the general public to disregard the lies and fabrication and treat the story with the contempt it deserves,” she added.



