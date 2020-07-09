District Chief Executive (DCE) for Breman Asikuma, Isaac Odoom, has said the melee caused by students of Breman Asikuma Senior High School (SHS) over the alleged battering of a student for possessing a mobile phone was unfortunate.

Mr Odoom, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday, debunked such assertions made by the students stating that checks revealed otherwise.

According to Mr Odoom, checks by his outfit revealed that the students had already planned to riot prior to the closure of the school due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Information we have shows that what they did was a planned thing, they had already planned to riot but was unable to do so because school was closed down. So they took advantage of the issue and misbehaved, he stated.

Speaking further, Mr Odoom bemoaned the attitude of the students, saying that their behaviour was unacceptable.

OTHER STORIES:

He added that, property damaged by the students would be bought by them and not the school.

Two students of the Breman Asikuma SHS have been injured following a clash with the police.

Reports indicate the clash ensued after two house masters allegedly beat a student who used a mobile phone contrary to school rules.

Students, who were witnesses to the ordeal their fellow student went through, started a melee to register their displeasure.