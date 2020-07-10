Ghana Premier League side, AshantiGold SC, have signed a three-year sponsorship deal with United Kingdom (UK)-based kit manufacturing company, iGimel Sportswear.

The Miners have been without a kit sponsor for months after their contract with Pokoo sportswear was terminated after failing to fulfil their part of the agreement.

The UK-based kit manufacturing company will provide the club with jerseys, bibs, training equipment and other sports garments.

Following the annulment of the 2019/20 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, AshantiGold have been given the nod to represent Ghana in next season’s Caf Confederations Cup.

However, their regional rivals, Asante Kotoko will play in the Caf Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.