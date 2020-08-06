The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the date for its planned mop-up exercise for the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

The Commission will officially end the nationwide exercise today, Thursday, August 6, 2020, following its commencement on June 30.

However, the EC, in a statement, indicated it had scheduled the mop-up exercise for Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, respectively.

ALSO READ:

This is to enable eligible applicants, who could not participate in the nationwide exercise, to register for their identity cards.

The statement further urged applicants to visit all district offices across the country for the exercise.

Read the full statement below: