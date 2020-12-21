Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, followed through with his words as he showed up for his driver, Tunde’s wedding ceremony to his lady-love.
Recall a while ago, the singer had taken to Twitter to announce he was going to be the best man at his driver’s wedding.
Well, a new photo shared on the singer’s Instagram and Twitter account shows that Davido is indeed a man of his words.
In the photo shared, the singer is pictured with the couple and some other guests who attended the beautiful ceremony.
The singer attending his driver’s wedding has left many fans impressed. Some took to Twitter to hail the singer.
See some reactions below: