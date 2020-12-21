Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, followed through with his words as he showed up for his driver, Tunde’s wedding ceremony to his lady-love.

Recall a while ago, the singer had taken to Twitter to announce he was going to be the best man at his driver’s wedding.

Well, a new photo shared on the singer’s Instagram and Twitter account shows that Davido is indeed a man of his words.

In the photo shared, the singer is pictured with the couple and some other guests who attended the beautiful ceremony.

A lesson to all of us.. Treat your workers, either skilled or unskilled workers very well..



We are all HUMAN BEINGS



Davido as his Driver’s BEST MAN and also a performer at his Wedding pic.twitter.com/s9xQ7mKLDX — Semilore 😈 OBOSEXUAL (@DSFspeaks) December 20, 2020

The singer attending his driver’s wedding has left many fans impressed. Some took to Twitter to hail the singer.

E choke !!! LOVE U TUNDE ❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY MARRIED LIFE !!!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/0MZ12A0xhL — Davido (@davido) December 20, 2020

See some reactions below: