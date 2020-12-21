A man believed to be in his late 60s who checked into a hotel room with a 25-year-old lady believed to be his side chick has died under mysterious circumstances and the whereabouts of the lady currently unknown

The man who gave his name as William Agyei, went to the guest house onboard a red Toyota Corolla with registration number ER 1614-17 and lodged at room 40 of the guest house located at Effiduase off Akwadum road in the Eastern Region.

At about 12noon on Sunday when the receptionist wanted to clean the room allocated to them, she knocked severally but there was no response so she opened the door only to find out that, the man was lying lifeless on the bed with the lady was nowhere to be found.

Upon receipt of the information, police proceeded to the scene and on inspection, several medicines, including the following: one viagra for men container with one capsule, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumethiazide tablets and several other used tablets.

Also, a red bag containing the personal clothes of the deceased, a black handbag containing GH¢2000,00 were also found.

External inspection of the body was conducted but no marks of violence were seen except foaming on the mouth.

The body has since been moved to St Joseph’s Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy while effort are being made to trace the identity of the said young lady and the deceased’s family to assist investigations.