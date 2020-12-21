Six persons have lost their lives in the just ended December 7 general election as a result of the violence that erupted.
Below is a breakdown of deaths, the victims, and the various constituencies and regions where these deaths occurred;
- A 39-year-old driver, Tajudeen Alhassan from the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region was killed.
- An 18-year-old electrician, Abdallah Ayaric also from Techiman South Constituency was sent to an early grave.
- In the Northern Region, a primary four pupils, Samira Zakaria met her untimely death at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party’s office in the Savelugu Constituency. Samaria was hit by a bullet. She was described by the uncle as an excellent student who came third in the last exams before the covid break in March. She was also a hardworking girl who stayed home most times when Arabic classes or school was not in session.
- At the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ibrahim Abass was a victim to election violence. The 30-year-old died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a gunshot wound.
- A 15- year-old, Rita Otoo, from the Odododiodoo Constituency at Accra was also shot and killed during violence that flared up in the Constituency leaving her parents traumatized.
- Emmanuel Dompreh from the Odododiodoo constituency.