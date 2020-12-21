Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has revealed he was saddened with Kotoko’s decision to sack their head coach Maxwell Konadu.

Konadu, 48, was shown the exit on Friday morning following their 1-0 loss to Great Olympics at the Ara Sports Stadium.

Johnson Smith, who was the assistant coach has been named as the interim trainer following the sack of the former Black Stars assistant coach.

Speaking to the press after their 1-0 win against WAFA on Sunday, the veteran trainer admitted Kotoko played well against his side despite the defeat and would have been prudent to stick to Konadu.

“I was sad when Maxwell Konadu was fired. They didn’t play bad against us but the coach has their own reasons but I wasn’t happy with Maxwell’s exit” added.

Meanwhile, Coach Annor Walker has charged local coaches to up their game if they want to keep their jobs.