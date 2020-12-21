Former Black Stars player, Kwadwo Asamoah has reiterated that he is not ruling a move to play in the Ghana Premier League before he retires.

The 32-year-old who began his playing career at Liberty Professionals is yet to sign a new contract after leaving Inter Milan this summer due to persistent injuries.

Asamoah, who has been out of the Black Stars after 2019 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt has hinted that he would play in the Ghana Premier League before he retires.

“In the future, I won’t mind going there (to Ghana) and play football, but this is not the right time for me to do so,” the former Inter Milan and Juventus ace told BBC Sport Africa.

“I have quite a few years ahead of me to play in Europe before considering such a move.”

Asamoah Gyan, who played with Kwadwo Asamoah at the Black Stars has returned to the Ghana Premier League after 17 years.

Gyan signed a one year deal with Legon Cities.

Kwadwo Asamoah added that any return to Ghana would involve more than just playing for a club there.

“For me it would mean to go back and support Ghana’s football, to encourage the young ones, share my experiences in Europe with them and give something back,” he insisted.

“I know they would look at a player like me and be eager to learn; I could help them with my experience, show them what is necessary and encourage them.

“This might also inspire other players who are in Europe now to go back and help. We could be role models for them” Kwadwo Asamoah said.