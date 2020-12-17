Collins Kwaku alias Kola, the suspect being held by the police in connection with the shootings which occurred on 8th December at the Ablekuma Central constituency collation centre, has been remanded into police custody for one week.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to six counts of causing harm, possession of firearms without lawful authority and using offensive weapons without legal authority.

On 8th December, five persons, including a police officer and a journalist, were shot at the collation centre in the Ablekuma Central constituency at the Odorkor Police Church after the suspect allegedly opened indiscriminate fire.

In court today, the lawyer for the accused, Faisal Cisse, who pleaded for bail for his client, contended that his client is a public officer employed as a national security officer at the operations department of the office of the President, Jubilee House.

The Circuit Court Judge, Emmanuel Essandoh, has adjourned proceedings to Thursday, December 24, 2020.