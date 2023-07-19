Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has stated that the Majority Caucus has no moral right to criticise the Minority Caucus for boycotting parliament.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he accused the leadership of the Majority Caucus of double standards.

According to him, less than 20 majority MPs show up in Parliament while the masses are on campaign tours with aspiring flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Another significant thing that the media is not hitting on is the fact that the Majority Caucus is made up of 137 members but records low turnout in parliament. The leadership is unable to mobilise even 20 of its members. All of them have left and are supporting Alan and Bawumia’s campaigns,” he said.

Mr Terlabi said the Majority MPs must commend the Minority side because their large turnout covered the fact that they were skipping parliament.

“The Majority Caucus must commend us because this started a long time ago and the trend is still continuing. Before now, every time we went to parliament most of their members failed to show up. The last time, they were only eight.”

Parliament in recent times has recorded a low turnout even on the Majority side.

The Minority on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, skipped parliament for the fourth time to accompany Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson to court.

However, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, expressing his dissatisfaction with the Minority in Parliament’s continuous boycott of parliamentary duties, said the House cannot continue to wait for the Minority.

The MP on July 4, 2023, after the Minority declared their intention stated that it is a disgraceful posture for lawmakers to shirk their responsibilities in the House.

The House on three occasions had to adjourn sitting due to the Minority’s absence.

ALSO READ: