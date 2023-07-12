The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has suggested that parliamentarians who have decided to boycott their constitutional duties must be ready to forfeit their salaries.

IEA has said it is about time the country takes this stringent action for the greater good of citizens.

“It is only in Ghana that people get paid without doing any work. Abroad, people are paid on an hourly basis so if you don’t work, is it not fair we deduct the days they don’t go to parliament from their salaries? These are some of the things that compound our problems; paying people without any work being done leads to inflation, thus, too much money for no work done,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Director of Research IEA, Dr John Kwakye, made the proposal in the wake of the Minority MPs’ decision to abandon parliamentary duties due to the ongoing trial of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson,

“They claim the government is persecuting their member but what do they seek to achieve by amassing at the court? Just companionship since their presence can’t interfere with the process, what about the work they are being paid for and have abandoned will they be willing to give up some of it?” he quizzed.

The Minority caucus on Tuesday once again boycotted parliamentary sitting as Mr Quayson’s criminal trial continued at the Accra High Court.

Minority Leader, who doubles as Ajumako Enyam Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on July 4 while welcoming Mr Quayson back to the House after his swearing-in served a notice they will not participate in proceedings anytime the latter will go to court.

The decision, Dr Forson, explained is intended to protest what the Minority perceives as ongoing persecution against their colleague.

The group on Thursday, July 6 forced Parliament to adjourn sitting without dealing with some business on the order paper when it first executed its threat.

Despite statements by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, that parliamentary duties will go on with or without the Minority Caucus, it is not clear how long the side will continue with their action.

OkaiKwei Central MP, Patrick Boamah, has since appealed to the Minority to rescind its decision and return to the House for government business to continue.

Meanwhile, Mr Quayson is praying the court for an order to stay the proceedings pending the determination of the appeal filed in the Court on June 27, 2023.

