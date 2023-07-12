Students of Binduri Senior High School (SHS) in the Upper East Region on Tuesday went on a rampage against management over an alleged shortage of food.

The students abandoned their classrooms and marched through the school wielding sticks while school property were destroyed.

Expressing their frustration, a student said school authorities since May 29, 2023, have not provided them with hot meals, a situation she described as worrying.

“We have informed the authorities and nothing has been done about it. Aside from the food, we have not been given house dresses since we came to this school and when we go out, we look nothing like our colleagues from other schools,” a disgruntled female student told Accra-based TV3.

The timely intervention of the District Ghana Education Service (GES) Director, John Soka Jaggrey and other officials, however, brought the situation under control.

Mr Jaggrey urged calm among the students and directed them to return to their classrooms while relevant authorities meet to resolve the situation.

The students, however, declined the directive due to which the GES Director announced a shutdown of the school.

“If that is the case, we will ask that you stay in your homes until we are able to resolve the issues then you come back. When the caterer resumes and we are sure you can have your hot meals, then we call you back,” he announced.

The students who appeared elated over the announcement in unison shouted ‘yes’.

