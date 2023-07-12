

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has petitioned the World Bank over a $48m contract allegedly awarded by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

The petition submitted on Tuesday is for the World Bank to probe the contract which he claims is fraught with irregularities, insider dealings, conflict of interest and misrepresentation.

The lawmaker also indicated the contract for the project did not go through the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) which he says is a violation.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ablakwa alleged the $48 million contract awarded to Ascend was used to fraudulently secure a US$49.5m WB-funded eTransform project.

The former Deputy Education Minister has, therefore, asked the World Bank to investigate the project as it is the one funding same.

“This petition is anchored on unimpeachable documents as well as the patriotic and credible accounts of whistleblowers who courageously stand ready to assist the World Bank in the investigation,” it read in parts.

ALSO READ: