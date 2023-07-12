Legendary gospel virtuoso, Nana Kweku Osei, famed Nacee, has announced his intention to serve music lovers with a remix of his 2023 banger, Aseda.

Given the positive feedback and tons of testimonies that have trailed his song, Nacee has thought it wise to produce another rendition with some emerging prodigies.

In a video where he made the announcement, he said “you’ve shown me love and I really, really want to give it back. I have decided that I want to put some of you on Aseda remix with me”.

The fortunate collaborators are those who submitted short videos performing Nacee’s song in ways that have touched the hearts of Ghanaians.

Though the selection process is yet to begin, Nacee urged all interested parties to send their entries and have the chance of being mentored by him.

He expressed his sincere appreciation to his fans and the general public for the support they have shown him so far.

Since its release three months ago, Aseda has garnered 2.5 million views on YouTube and topped other online charts.

