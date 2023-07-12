The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West Constituency, Peter Lachene Toobu, has expressed his strong disapproval of the leaked tape that suggests the government is planning to rig the 2024 elections by orchestrating the removal of Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Describing it as “shameful” and “unethical lobbying”, Mr Toobu emphasised that throughout the years, successive governments and elected presidents have appointed Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) who have either won or lost elections, indicating that the IGP’s role does not involve giving political orders.

Mr Toobu cautioned against relying on police officers for political support, stating that it is self-deception for individuals in political parties to expect assistance from the police.

He said police officers take an oath, and deviating from their sworn duty is considered a curse.

“Successive governments and presidents appoint IGPs but still either lost or won and so IGP can’t give orders politically. If you are in a political party and waiting for police officers to help you then you are deceiving yourself. They take an oath and if they do something else, they end up bringing curses upon themselves,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

The leaked tape uncovered a plot involving a high-ranking police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party to oust the IGP in order to facilitate electoral rigging in the upcoming general election.

But the retired executive secretary to an ex-IGP remarked that it is a sign of failure if one relies solely on security services to secure victory in elections.

He warned that individuals who engage in politics within the service will ultimately pay a price for their actions, adding that there is a need for caution regarding the leaked tape.

ALSO READ:

Secret recording of purported plot towards IGP’s removal leaks

Security Analyst sends important message to Interior Minister over alleged plot…

Security analyst calls for thorough investigation into leaked tape on IGP