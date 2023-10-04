A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has said the Minority in Parliament cannot remove Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies through demonstrations.

Rather, he urged them to summon the Governor to Parliament to publicly respond to the allegations leveled against him.

“Parliament has the power to summon the Governor of the Bank of Ghana. With this demonstration, he can choose to come for your petition. He can send someone else to come for it and there is nothing you can do to him but you can summon him to come to Parliament so that we, the public, can follow the issues.

Once they present a petition to the Speaker and he approves it and they summon the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, he will have to appear,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

The Minority in Parliament on Tuesday embarked on a protest asking the Governor and his deputies to resign for gross mismanagement.

Among some of the accusations against the Governors are that the bank recorded a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion in the 2022 fiscal year

