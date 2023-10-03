Minority Leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Casiel Ato Forson says protesters demanding the resignation of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Yedu Addison will not stop until they meet and present their petition to him.

“Governor Addison has decided to disrespect us with the excuse that he is meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when he could have given us 10 minutes of his time,” he told the teeming protesters as a man who identified himself as the head of Security at the Bank appeared to receive the protestors petition.

Dr Ato Forson said their petition contains more than just the resignation of BoG leadership. “So the Governor sending security officers to receive our petition is disrespectful.”

He said they will not present the petition, but they will look for another time to present it.

For his part, the Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said, “IMF is not more important than Ghanaians whose taxes are used to pay him.”

He said the Minority will boycott Dr Addison whenever he comes to Parliament to make any presentation.

‘Dr Addison or no other’ – Ato Forson

As the #OccupyBoG protest took off on Tuesday morning, the Minority Leader said they would not submit their petition to other officials aside from the Governor.

According to Cassiel Ato Forson, the group is ready to stay at the Central Bank for as long as they can if Dr Ernest Addison does not avail himself to receive their petition.

The demonstration demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana’s Governor and his two deputies commenced at Obra Spot in Accra.

“He [Ernest Addison] should be the one to receive it. No one else. We are not handing over the petition to any other person. Not his deputies but he himself,” he told JoyNews’ Maxwell Agbagba.

He added that the team will want to further read out the document to the BoG boss; hearing.

“We want him to hear him and give him the justification why it is in his own interest and the interest of the people of Ghana for him to say ‘bye bye’ to the central bank.”