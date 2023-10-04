The National Lottery Authority (NLA) Governing Board, led by His Eminence, Torgbui Francis Seth Nyonyo, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, called on Former President H.E John Agyekum Kufuor, to commiserate with him on the demise of his wife, Former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

Surrounded by family and well-wishers, the NLA delegation expressed their deepest sympathies to the family of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The Board Chairman, His Eminence Torgbui Francis Seth Nyonyo, signed the Book of Condolence on behalf of the National Lottery Authority.

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, who passed on October 1, 2023, was the First Lady of Ghana from 2001 to 2008. She was also a dedicated nurse and midwife. She died at the age of 87.

The Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, Mr. Philip Kofi Aning, Madam Joana Frances Adda, Mrs. Annor Kumi, and the Board Secretary, Mrs. Akua Agyeman Appiah-Poku, were part of the delegation.

Below are some more photos of the visit: