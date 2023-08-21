The Minority in Parliament has set Tuesday, September 5, to lead a demonstration against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his two deputies.

The demonstration is in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, Progressive forces, and other well-meaning Ghanaians.

The action, according to the Caucus, is to protest the central bank’s illegal printing of over GH¢80 billion for the Akufo-Addo government.

This was contained in a notice signed by the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

“We write in line with sections,1 2&3 of the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491), to notify you of an impending public protest to be embarked upon by the Minority in Parliament in collaboration with Civil Society Organizations, Progressive Forces and other well-meaning Ghanaians.

“The purpose of this protest is to express our revulsion against the illegal printing of money (about GH¢ 80 billion) between 2021 and 2022 by BOG for the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government which led to a hyper-inflation rate of 54.1% in December 2022,” parts of the letter read.

The protesters will converge at Parliament House and march through the principal streets of Accra from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The march, according to the caucus, will end at the BoG office, where the protesters will demand the immediate resignation of the Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, his two deputies, and the Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, Dr Addison has dismissed claims that the central bank provided funding for the government until 2020 and 2022 during the COVID-19 Pandemic and after investors in the capital market declined to lend to the government.

According to him, the central bank strictly adhered to the zero financing of government expenditure until the economic difficulties set in last year.

At a press conference on Monday, Dr Addison said financing of government policies last year was undertaken with prior consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).