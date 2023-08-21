The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has announced it would soon begin a campaign to sensitize and create awareness in remote communities about the new witchcraft bill recently passed by Parliament.

The sector minister, Hajia Lariba Zuweiratu Abudu, was speaking to JoyNews on the back of the killing of a 60-year-old woman after she was accused of being a witch at Bunbuna in the Yunyoo/Nasuani district.

The woman, Konjit Duut, a mother of six children, was beaten to death after a sick resident reported to have seen her in his dream attempting to harm him.

Her family has demanded justice and vowed not to bury her remains until the perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted.

The Gender Minister expressed her condemnation of the incident and she said although the matter was yet to be reported to her office, steps would be initiated to get the full accounts to provide her support.