A study conducted by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in 2021 has shown that the Lands Commission was the most corrupt institution in Ghana in 2021.

The data showed the top bribe-taking institutions in Ghana with Lands Commission officers collecting the biggest bribes among public officials in Ghana.

The Lands Commission, an agency under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource in the study showed that officials at the agency take cash bribes with an average bribe size of GH₵1,669.

The Ghana Police Service is at the 12th position.

Following the Lands Commission is the judicial system – prosecutors, judges and magistrates – which recorded an average bribe size of GH₵1,204.

Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service were 3rd on the list of top bribe-taking public officials in Ghana, with GH₵950 average bribe size.

Local government representatives came 4th; GRA – customs officers, 5th; Passport agency officials, 6th; teachers, lecturers and professors, 7th; public utility officials, 8th; doctors, nurses and midwives, 9th and officials of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, 10th.

The survey also disclosed that most of these institutions take bribes or request for them in 70 to 97 per cent of the public services they offer.

Also, the Oti Region was the region that had the most requests for bribes with public officers taking or asking for bribes in over 91 per cent of their duties; followed by Northern Region (89.2%), Upper East (83.4%); North East (81.2%); Upper West (80.3%) and Ashanti (70.4%).

See the lists of corrupt institutions in Ghana in 2021