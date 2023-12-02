Some aspirants in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituency elections have allegedly paid monies to delegates to influence their votes.

The delegates have confirmed to have received money ranging from GH₵300 to over GH₵2,500 from some aspirants.

They were bold enough to display the monies they received at the various voting centres.

Others also threatened not to vote until they were paid monies which were reportedly disbursed for the delegates.

A delegate at the Ablekuma Central constituency in an interview with Joy News while flaunting the cash said “I got all this ust a few hours because I sacrificed for the NPP.”

