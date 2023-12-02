Calm has been restored at the Okaikwei North constituency after confusion erupted Saturday morning over an attempt by some foreign delegates to vote in the ongoing parliamentary primaries.

Delegates in the Okaikwei North constituency who noticed the attempt by the foreign delegates to cast their votes raised the alarm by having an altercation with them.

Fortunately, the police moved in to calm the situation.

The party is organising the primaries in some 111 constituencies nationwide. Voting at the various polling centres started at 7 am, while voting commenced in other centres at 7:45 am, with delegates queued to elect the various candidates.

About 850 delegates are expected to vote in the Okaikwei North constituency. Six aspirants are in the race within this constituency, hoping to be the next parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP.

They include Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, Prince Owusu Mensah, Akoto Alberta Afia Asomaniwa, Nyarko Stephen Adipa, Fuseini Issah and Nana Ama Asiamah -Adjei

Meanwhile, the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP election, originally part of the five constituencies expected to partake in today’s primaries in the Western Region, has been cancelled over a disagreement over the polling centre.

The exercise was scheduled to take place at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre in Ellembelle following last week’s demonstrations over the underdevelopment of the area.

Although the Western Regional NPP Executives were bent on conducting it at Gwira-Bamiako, the exercise has been called off this morning after two different centres were allegedly set up at Gwira-Bamianko and Axim, a situation that confused the Electoral Commission.

Confirming the cancellation of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP Primaries to Citi News, the Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, expressed frustration and disappointment and said it has been postponed indefinitely due to polarization in the party caused by a candidate’s attempt to decide where the primaries should be held.