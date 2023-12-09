The lead sponsor of the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, Sam George, says he is a happy man.

According to him, since the anti LGBTQI+ Bill is currently in the consideration stage, it will be passed within a short time.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on Friday, December 8, he said, “I am happy that today everyone who is in support of the bill has contributed to make sure that the bill has started its consideration stage. And we are hopeful that in a very short time, we will complete the consideration of the bill.”

The Ningo-Prampram MP explained that, his excitement stems from the collaboration and support the bill has received from both sides of the House, adding that, should it continue at this rate, he is optimistic that it could be passed in the next two weeks.

“I anticipate and believe very firmly that we will pass this bill and this bill will go through the third reading before we rise on the 22nd of December. The Speaker himself made that clear yesterday when he spoke in Parliament, so within the next two weeks, I expect that we should be done with this bill,” he added.

Parliament on Friday, December 8, commenced work on the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.

The bill which is being taken through the consideration stage, is to be streamlined to resonate with existing Ghanaian laws.

Progress on the bill had stalled for months, evoking the anger of its proponents who had accused some Members of Parliament of colluding with pro-LGBT campaigners to delay its passage.

In a fiery press conference, lead campaigner for the anti-LGBT Bill, Sam George, said “Those who have gone and gotten influenced by persons who have an interest in LGBTQ should return whatever influence they have collected because we will fight, and the next time we address the media, I will mention names.”

The Bill, which has generated a lot of attention locally and internationally, seeks to curb the acknowledgement and promotion of any rights of LGBTQI+ individuals or group.