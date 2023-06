There was chaos at the Assin-Bereku polling station at the ongoing Assin-North bye-election.

There was a disagreement among voters likely of different political affiliations at the polling station.

In a video widely circulated, the voters, both men and women were seen exchanging blows and insults.

A male voter picked up a huge stone and attempted to throw it at another voter but was stopped by bystanders and a police officer.

Watch the video above:

