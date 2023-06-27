Political Marketing Expert Professor Kobby Mensah at the University of Ghana (UG) suggests that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) appears less confident heading into the Assin North Constituency by-election.

According to the expert, compared to their approach in the recently concluded Kumawu by-election, the NPP’s enthusiasm seems to have diminished.

This, he explains, is due to the fact that the Assin North constituency is not a stronghold for either party, making the outcome uncertain.

Professor Kobby Mensah states, “If you look at the kind of intensity the NPP displayed in Kumawu, you do not see the same level of intensity in Assin North. This indicates that they are not as confident in Assin North as they were in Kumawu. And rightfully so, because Kumawu was a stronghold, whereas Assin North is a competitive constituency between the NDC and NPP,” he said during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show.

Prof. Kobby Mensah also suggests that the NPP may have learned lessons from the 2020 election, where the NDC candidate won the seat and demonstrated significant developmental efforts within the constituency.

This contributes to the NPP’s uncertainty about winning the Assin North by-election.

As the Assin North by-election approaches, both parties have deployed prominent figures to campaign vigorously for their respective candidates.

The NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson will face off against the NPP’s Charles Opoku in what many anticipate to be a closely contested race.

