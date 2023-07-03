The Effiduase Library, located in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern region, has received valuable support from GapBuster Ghana.

This support includes the provision of over 5,000 age-appropriate reading materials, comfortable reading chairs accompanied by matching tables, sturdy new shelves, and a dedicated children’s corner.

During a brief handing-over ceremony, Dr. Yvette Butler-Yeboah, the Founder and Managing Director of GapBuster Inc, expressed her enthusiasm for the organization’s collaboration with the Eastern Regional Library.

She encouraged the students to take full advantage of the resources now available at the library.

Mr. Evans Korletey-Tene, the Eastern Regional Director, extended gratitude to Dr. Butler-Yeboah and the GapBuster team for their support to the Effiduase library.

He emphasized the importance of students utilizing the facility, as its true benefits can only be realized through the active use of the resources, leading to improved academic performance.

Representing the Director of Education in the Municipality, Mrs. Mary Opoku, the Head of Supervision and Monitoring at the New Juaben North Municipal Education Directorate, expressed her appreciation to the Ghana Library Authority and GapBuster for their contributions in promoting literacy within the Municipality.

As part of the event, a brief contest called “Words in Sixty Seconds (WISS)” was held, in which Master Gaius Asamoah emerged as the winner.

The competition challenged pupils to recall as many words as possible from a list of long words within sixty seconds, with correct spellings.

GapBuster Ghana is a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting students in achieving improved test scores.

They also introduce students to leadership programs and provide opportunities for college tours and travel experiences that they may not otherwise have access to.

