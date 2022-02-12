17 celebrity first date stories that range from 'cute' to 'girl, ghost him'

A year after meeting on the set of Green Lantern, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went on a double date…with other people.

Fear not, it all worked out for these lovebirds anyway. Ryan explained that their chemistry on the date was explosive, and that he’d finally started thinking of her as more than just a friend. They’ve been married since 2012 and currently have three kids together

2. When Charlize Theron was in her 20s, she went on a really great dinner date with a really hot guy. He drove her home, started to kiss her…then asked her to make out with his nose.

She tried to be polite and give it a little peck, to which he responded, “No, make out with it.” Safe to say, Charlize was not into it. For reference, the above image is her right after telling this story on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

3. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox scaled a three-story balcony and climbed to a rooftop on their first date.

Machine Gun Kelly elaborated on their adventure in an interview with Ellen, saying, “I saw this roof, and I was like, ‘I used to hang out there. I just want you to come and see my world for a minute.’” Also, yes, it’s important to note that Megan did all this IN HEELS. Naturally, their second date was swimming with sharks in Bora Bora.

4. When Billie Eilish was 13, she went on a movie date with a boy who kissed her, then said, “That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be.” Then, his butler took him home, leaving Billie there alone.

Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

5. Pete Davidson showed up to Ariana Grande’s apartment for the first time in sweatpants and a T-shirt because he was sure it ~wasn’t a date~, but ended up staying after everyone left and kissed her.

Pete told Howard Stern that Scooter Braun — who managed Ariana Grande — told Pete that she was interested in him. He went to Ariana’s apartment that night with mutual friends and was convinced Scooter was “full of shit.” Ariana had just come home from the Met Gala and was still fully decked out in her Sistine Chapel look. They played Quiplash with friends, everyone else left, and then he kissed her.

6. When Kelly Clarkson was 18, she walked out on a first date with a guy who would not stop talking about their one and a half–inch height difference.

For the record, Kelly is 5’3.5″ and he was 5’2″. She told Ellen she withstood him talking about it for a solid hour before sneaking off to the bathroom and ditching the date altogether.

7. Mindy Kaling went on a dinner date with this guy she was realllllly excited about…only to show up and find out it wasn’t actually a date at all.

In a Reddit AMA, she explained that, “He was just a straight dude who was psyched to have dinner with me in a platonic way. He talked about an actress he really wanted to date and we split the check.”

8. Alternatively, Salma Hayek’s first date with her now-husband, François-Henri Pinault, started off very poorly, because her friends tricked her into going by telling her it was “an event.”

She told Latina, “I thought I was going to an event, and then there was one person at it. I was set up by friends to think I was going to an event, because they knew I wouldn’t go on a date. I was angry. And he didn’t know, because he thought I knew I was coming just to meet him.” Luckily, it all worked out in the end, and the two have been married since 2009.

9. Sophie Turner was ready for Joe Jonas to be “such a dick” or a catfish on their first date at a “local shitty bar,” so she brought all her guy friends with her.

Turns out, she had nothing to worry about. In an interview with Elle, Sophie explained, “He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked…for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.” They’ve now been married since 2019 and have a daughter together.

10. Dove Cameron went on a dinner date, and the guy got mad that the waitress wrote “your girl is like sunshine” on the receipt, because he “just didn’t know why nobody thought [he’s] the sunshine.”

11. John Krasinski decided to “hit the gas” and took Emily Blunt to a gun range on their first date, where he yelped the first time he fired the gun.

John explained to Conan O’Brien that he was so sure he wouldn’t end up with her that he decided he might as well blow it right away so he didn’t feel bad. Turns out, he was very, very wrong. The two have been married since 2010 and have two children together.

12. When Justin Bieber was a teen, he brought his date to King’s Buffet, ordered spaghetti and meatballs, and spilled it all over himself. He didn’t get a second date after that.

13. Offset wanted to go big for his first date with Cardi B, so he took her to the Super Bowl.

Looks like it won her over, because the pair are now married and have two kids.

14. On Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s first date, Barbara ate a third of Dylan’s burrito in a single bite, then asked him to kiss her.https://8f1a112e5548c6e39f284dab349c902c.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

According to Barbara, it was 3 a.m. and they’d already been talking and texting for four months, so she decided to take fate into her own hands. Sounds like it worked out, because they’ve been dating ever since.

15. Emma Watson’s worst first date was with someone who told her he “couldn’t be friends with fat people or anyone who was unattractive.”

She told GQ, “I realized pretty quickly that he was a nutter and I had to get out as quickly as I could.”



16. Back in 2011, Garrett Hedlund tried to win over Kirsten Dunst with a romantic 3 a.m. canoe ride. Unfortunately, the canoe flipped over, leaving them to swim back in “mucky, shitty…golf-pond water.”

The pair, who met on set of On the Road, went on to date until 2016.

17 And finally, Jenny Slate was set up by a friend on a “humiliating” first date, in which the guy showed up in “a full authentic knight’s costume.”