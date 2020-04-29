Kelvyn Boy has disclosed that many Ghanaian artistes usually drop the music genres they are known for and pick up Afrobeats when abroad.

According to him, these artistes, knowing Afrobeats is the brand that sells abroad, try to cash in.

“I know a lot of big artistes who are rappers but when they go out of Ghana they say they do Afrobeats or Afro Dancehall. I’ve heard Sarkodie say he is an Afrobeats artiste outside Ghana,” the ‘Mea’ hitmaker told Jay Foley on Prime Morning on Joy prime, Wednesday.

However, when these artistes come back to Ghana they pick the genres they are known for and drop the Afrobeats, Kelvyn Boy said.

“But I will say it one-millionth time, we do Afrobeats. That’s what we do now, that’s what we’ve been doing from time we didn’t realise. Its Afrobeats now, one genre,” he said.