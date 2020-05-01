Copyright © 20

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George Nettey, has taken the Convener of pressure group Mass Action Committee (MAC), Atik Mohammed to the cleaners for calling for his arrest after [Sam] ‘gate crushed’ a meeting of the Electoral Commission (EC).

He described the Convener as a “political charlatan” who seeks to profit from disagreements among political players in the country.

“We need to expose charlatans in the political space who want to cash in on the slightest issues to make political issues,” a livid Mr George stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The Ningo-Prampram MP is peeved the pressure group is accusing him of wrongdoing when he was ensuring a court order is obeyed.

He had secured an injunction to stop a meeting by the EC on the upcoming voter registration exercise at the Ningo-Prampram branch of the City Escape Hotel.

However, the EC over the weekend held the meeting at the Airport branch of the same hotel – a conduct the legislator said was in breach of the injunction.

Mr George, together with some members of the National Democratic Congress, stormed the hotel to enforce the order.

This conduct by the MP, the MAC Convener believed could plunge the country into chaos, hence the decision to petition the police to cause his arrest.

However, Mr George said the conduct of Mr Mohammed and his group is borne out of hypocrisy and double standards.

“Anyone seeking importance and wants to be seen as relevant to resurrect moribund political career should not be given space. Let’s not entertain jokers in our political space,” he stated.

The Ningo-Prampram MP is certain the so-called petition for his arrest is dead on arrival.

“That petition is dead on arrival, it has no value and no substance and we should not give public air-time discussing political comedy,” he added.

Mr George urged the Convener not to sell his conscience by being the spokesperson of the EC.