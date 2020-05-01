The Keta Municipal Assembly has intensified the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, as the confirmed case count for the virus infection increases in the Volta region from 11 to 16, as of April 30, 2020.

Aside setting up screening centres at the entry points into the Municipality and suspending traditional market days, the assembly also handed over GH¢40,000.00 worth of personal protective equipment to the Keta Municipal Health Directorate.

The assembly, under the leadership of the Chief Executive, Godwin Effah, also undertook a mass distribution of 5,000 pieces of face masks and 3,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to some residents.

The items were distributed at the market centres, commercial motorbike and lorry stations, public and private institutions and suburbs within the municipality.

This adds up to an earlier distribution of over 300 Veronica buckets, 100 dustbins, liquid soaps and tissue papers to combat the coronavirus.

Speaking to Joy News after the distribution, Mr Effah, indicated the assembly would collaborate with the Police to enforce the directive on mandatory wearing of face masks at public places in the municipality.

“From the first week of May, if you don’t have a face mask on, the police would not allow you access to the municipality,” he stressed. “Residents who don’t wear a face mask at public places would also be driven home.”

He, therefore, implored residents to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols. He also advised residents to frequently wash their hands with soap under running water, use hand sanitisers, and wear face masks in public places to keep the spread of the coronavirus at bay.

“We must endeavor to stay at home when we have nothing doing in town and avoid public gathering during this pandemic,” he added.