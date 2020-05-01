Convener of pressure group, Mass Action Committee (MAC), is not taking lightly the ‘unprintable’ words directed at his person by Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George.

Atik Mohammed is still at sea why his civic duty of ensuring “democratic irritants” don’t plunge Ghana into chaos ahead of the December general election should be seen a threat to someone’s political fortunes.

His comment comes after Mr George launched a vitriolic attack on him for petitioning the Inspector-General of Police for his arrest.

This was after the Ningo-Prampram MP, together with some members of the National Democratic Congress, stormed the City Escape Hotel in Accra to stop the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding a workshop for its officers as it prepares to compile a new Voters Register.

Mr George, who had secured an injunction to stop the Commission from holding the meeting, said he went to the venue to enforce the court order.

But his conduct has been criticised with many groups including MAC calling for his arrest.

Based on this backdrop, the Ningo-Prampram legislator called Mr Mohammed a “comedian, political charlatan” serving his pay masters [EC].

This comment from the legislator, Mr Mohammed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday described as very unfortunate.

He could not fathom why Mr George will turn his guns on him when in fact he [Sam] perpetuated an illegality.

The MAC convener maintained that, the right thing the MP ought to have done was to go back to the court for the EC to be held for contempt.

“It is not acceptable to use violence because you want to sound relevant. If there is any comedian in our political space, it is none other than Sam George,” he fired.

The MAC convener said given his years in politics, he does not need “latter-day saints like Sam George to be relevant in Ghana’s body politic.

“When I was Atik, you [Sam] were gallivanting trying to choose which party you want to belong to. I don’t need latter-day saints to be relevant,” he fumed.

He vowed to follow-up on his case with the police to ensure Mr George and his party faithful face the full rigours of the law

“We cannot allow these democratic irritants posing threats to derail our democratic gains,” he added.