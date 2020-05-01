Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer may appear before the Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over officials influencing player call up claim.

The Tema Youth FC owner in his recent interview said that some GFA officials have been influencing the selection of players to the detriment of the senior national team.

He, therefore, singled out selfish interest on the part of some GFA officials and certain personalities in the team as the main issue that had hampered the progress of the team in recent times.

“This is an open secret that GFA officials influence the selection of players into the national team. There are some players who come to the national team but are not fit to be in the team,” Mr Palmer to the Daily Graphic.

The former Executive Committee member noted that selfish interest on the part of officialdom stood out, among other missing pieces, which had denied the nation her fifth Africa Nations Cup title.

However, information gathered by Adomonline.com indicates that the country’s football governing body is unhappy about the utterances of Mr Palmer and he is therefore likely to appear before the ethics committee for query.

But the spokesperson for the disqualified GFA presidential candidate, Ebo Appiah, has justified the statement made by Mr Palmer.

According to him, Mr Palmer was making reference to the ‘Number 12’ video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which makes his argument justifiable.

Ebo Appiah

“Osei Palmer spoke with evidence and that is the ‘Number 12’ video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We saw FA officials accepting bribe to influence decision. Are we saying we don’t know this?

“I don’t think it would be a right call for Osei Palmer to appear before the ethics committee because of what he said.

“His statement was harmless,” he added.

The ‘Number 12’ video exposed the rot in Ghana football which led to the formation of a Normalisation Committee.