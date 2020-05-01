At least three headless bodies have been exhumed in a bush at a village called Sakyikrom, near Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

A Police team that carried out the operation hauled the person they suspected to have killed the two men and a woman to the scene to point the very spots where the bodies had been buried.

A special police investigative team deployed mainly from the headquarters led by COP Ken Yeboah, head of Police CID discovered the human parts.

The three human parts discovered were that of two males and a female, all without their heads.

A search conducted by the police also retrieved fresh human head, skulls and other human parts tied in a polythene bag ready to be used for sacrifice.

The police gave the suspects names as Power One and Famous aged 40 and 36 years.

COP Ken Yeboah told Adom TV that the police were sending the suspects to Accra to help in its further investigations.

Assembly man of the area, Eric Abeisy who was at the scene expressed shock after seeing the dead bodies being retrieved.

More news on the details of the operation will soon be published here.

